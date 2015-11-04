The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Goldman Sachs raised its stance on Repsol to "neutral" from "sell".

MAPFRE

Spanish insurer Mapfre reported nine month net profit after tax fell to 591.3 million euros, down from 672.8 million euros a year earlier.

LOGISTA

Societe Generale cut its stance on Logista to "hold" from "buy" while raising the price target to 18.5 euros per share from 18 euros.

BANKIA

Berenberg cuts its stance to "sell" from "hold".

GAS NATURAL

Spain's Gas Natural reported nine month net profit of 1.09 billion euros, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.

GRIFOLS

Spanish plasma products company Grifols reported net profit rose 18.5 percent from a year earlier to 401.6 million euros, beating a Reuters forecast of 397 million euros.

