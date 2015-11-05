The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ENAGAS
Goldman Sachs adds Enagas to its conviction list with a
"buy" rating.
GAS NATURAL
Goldman Sachs cuts its stance on Gas Natural to "neutral"
from "buy".
IBERDROLA
Goldman Sachs cuts its stance on Iberdrola to "neutral" from
"buy"
TELEFONICA
Telefonica Brasil SA, Brazil's biggest
telecommunications company by revenue, reported a
larger-than-expected 16 percent drop in third-quarter net income
due to weak sales growth and rising debt-servicing expenses.
INDRA
The Spanish technology group is due to release third quarter
earnings after the market close on Thursday.
TREASURY
Spain aims to raise between 2.5 billion and 4 billion euros
at a triple bond auction due around 0940 GMT.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please
double click on .IBEX
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box
and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES
For Spanish language market report double click on .MESFor
latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU