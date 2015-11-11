The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MERLIN
Merlin said on Tuesday its 9-month recurring EBITDA reached
119.6 million euros.
TELEFONICA
The Mexican affiliate of Spain's Telefonica will appeal a
$25 million fine set by the telecommunications regulator IFT for
not complying with quality controls, the company said on
Tuesday.
AMADEUS
Amadeus said on Tuesday it had placeed 500 million euros in
6-year bonds with a coupon of 1.625 percent.
ENDESA
Spain's Endesa said earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.8 billion euros
($3.0 billion) in the first 9 months, up 11.5 percent from a
year earlier
The company said it planned to update its strategic plan
Nov. 23.
GAMESA
Spanish wind power company Gamesa posted in-line results on
Tuesday.
