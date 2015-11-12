The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
NH HOTELES
Spanish hotel chain NH Hoteles reported a recurring net loss
of 8.2 million euros in the first nine months from a loss of
30.2 million euros a year earlier.
FCC
Spanish services and construction company FCC posted on
Thursday a net loss of 13.6 million euros in the nine months to
September, hit by low infrastructure spending in its home market
which offset growth in its foreign business.
Meanwhile, the builder is planning a capital hike worth
around 600 million euros to pay down debt and for its Portland
unit, Expansion reported, citing financial sources.
IAG
The airline IAG said on Thursday it would issue 1 billion
euros in a convertible bond, with the first 500 million euro
tranche due 2020 and the second 500 million euros due 2022.
TELEFONICA
The group is committed to staying in the Mexican market and
sees its subsidiary there as an attractive candidate for a share
market flotation, the group's finance chief said on Wednesday.
REPSOL
Spanish oil company Repsol reported adjusted net profit in
the third quarter of 159 million euros compared to 139 million
euros expected in a Reuters poll.
OHL, AENA, SACYR,
AENA, OHL and Sacyr will report nine-month earnings after
the market closes.
