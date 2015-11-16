UPDATE 1-EU to tackle complaints over tech companies' unfair trading practices
PHARMAMAR
Pharmamar said on Monday it had established a new unit in Belgium.
ABENGOA
Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy" with a target price of $6 from $17.
Separately, Abengoa said on Monday it has won a contract to build two new power transmission lines and substation in Chile or about $180 million.
PRISA
Spanish media group Prisa said on Saturday it will make a rights issue worth 64 million euros, to be fully subscribed by International Media Group INTMD.UL.
FERROVIAL
Three of Canada's largest pension fund managers said on Friday that they have agreed to acquire Skyway Concession Company LLC (SCC), which manages, operates and maintains the Chicago Skyway toll road, from Ferrovial for $2.8 billion.
TECNICAS REUNIDAS
Tecnicas Reunidas said on Friday 9-month revenue rose to 3.0 billion euros versus 2.30 billion euros year ago. The company will hold a conference call on earnings at 1500 GMT on Monday.
