MADRID Nov 18 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Wednesday it was considering halting investments in its Spanish fibre optic operations after the country's antitrust watchdog recommended it should share the network in some areas.

SPAIN DEBT

The Spanish Treasury is due to issue between 3 billion and 4 billion euros ($4.26 billion) in bonds on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9398 euros)