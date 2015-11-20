(Adds Abertis pricing, ACS contract, Indra)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ABENGOA
Credit rating agency Moody's downgraded the engineer by one
notch to B3, citing concerns about its liquidity.
ABERTIS
Private equity firm CVC is selling a 6.3 percent stake in
the toll road firm, Merrill Lynch said on Thursday after market
close.
The stake sale was priced at 13.68 euros per share.
ACS
ACS has signed a contract to build the M5 motorway in Sydney
for 2.88 billion euros ($3.08 billion).
INDRA
Spanish technology and engineering group Indra has decided
to leave Venezuela, El Confidencial newspaper reported on
Friday, citing sources from the company. It said operations in
Venezuela would be spun-off off and taken over by some current
Indra managers in Latin America.
($1 = 0.9341 euros)