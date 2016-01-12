BRIEF-Toyou Feiji Electronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ENDESA
Exane BNP Paribas cuts its stance on Endesa to "neutral" from "outperform" with a target price of 19 euros.
ACCIONA
Deutsche Bank cuts its stance to "hold" from "buy"
POPULAR
Barclays cuts its stance on Banco Popular to "equal weight" from "overweight" and its target price to 2.8 euros from 4.9 euros.
SABADELL
Barclays raises its stance to "overweight" from "equal weight" while cutting the target price to 1.8 euros from 2 euros.
BANKIA
Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight"
BBVA
Blackrock says BBVA Compass clients will be able to use Futureadvisor's automated investment services in 2016.
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica has started to spin-off its domestic infrastructure unit and will seek to list or make a trade sale in a so-called 'dual track' offer process by mid-2016, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
* Sees FY 2017 total non-IFRS revenue of $682 million to $704 million, up from previous guidance of $667 million to $689 million