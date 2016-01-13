The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FLUIDRA
Exane BNP Paribas raises to "outperform" from
"underperform", ups target price to 3.9 euros.
GAS NATURAL
UBS cuts to "sell" from "neutral" with a target price of
17.5 euros, down from 19 euros per share.
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said late on Tuesday its
pay TV division had reached a 2.4 billion-euro ($2.60 billion)
deal with rival Mediapro that will allow it to offer clients
more La Liga and Champions League soccer matches for several
seasons.
ABERTIS
Goldman Sachs starts with "neutral" rating and a 13.8 euro
per share target price.
