The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
AENA
JP Morgan raises to "neutral" from "underweight" with a
target price of 104 euros, up from 95 euros.
GAMESA
Spain's Gamesa says its has received orders to supply wind
turbines with a combined capacity of 23 megawatts in India.
CELLNEX
HSBC starts coverage of Cellnex with a "buy" rating and 19.2
euros per share target price.
GAS NATURAL
Argentina's state-run energy firm YPF has picked
Spain's Gas Natural to supply the bulk of its liquefied natural
gas (LNG) requirements through March in a recent tender, traders
with knowledge of the matter said.
REPSOL
Operations remained halted for a second day on Wednesday at
a remote Repsol Oil and Gas site in the Canadian province of
Alberta as regulators investigated the cause of the area's
largest earthquake in more than a year.
FERROVIAL
Investment bank UBS said on Wednesday it had priced a 4.15
percent placing in Spanish builder and environmental services
company Ferrovial at 19.07 euros per share, a 5 percent discount
to Wednesday's closing price.
