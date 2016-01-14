The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AENA

JP Morgan raises to "neutral" from "underweight" with a target price of 104 euros, up from 95 euros.

GAMESA

Spain's Gamesa says its has received orders to supply wind turbines with a combined capacity of 23 megawatts in India.

CELLNEX

HSBC starts coverage of Cellnex with a "buy" rating and 19.2 euros per share target price.

GAS NATURAL

Argentina's state-run energy firm YPF has picked Spain's Gas Natural to supply the bulk of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) requirements through March in a recent tender, traders with knowledge of the matter said.

REPSOL

Operations remained halted for a second day on Wednesday at a remote Repsol Oil and Gas site in the Canadian province of Alberta as regulators investigated the cause of the area's largest earthquake in more than a year.

FERROVIAL

Investment bank UBS said on Wednesday it had priced a 4.15 percent placing in Spanish builder and environmental services company Ferrovial at 19.07 euros per share, a 5 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price.

