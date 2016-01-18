The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TECNICAS REUNIDOS
Kepler Cheuvreux cuts to "hold" from "buy" with a 35 euro
per share target price.
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecommunications company Telefonica has expressed
interest in buying AT&T Inc's pay TV assets in Latin
America, which could be valued at around $10 billion, according
to people familiar with the matter.
SANTANDER
Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (OMA)
said on Friday that Banco Santander's Mexico unit
had sold 0.9 percent of shares in the company, which caused the
trading volume to exceed normal ranges on the Mexican stock
exchange.
