The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TECNICAS REUNIDOS

Kepler Cheuvreux cuts to "hold" from "buy" with a 35 euro per share target price.

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecommunications company Telefonica has expressed interest in buying AT&T Inc's pay TV assets in Latin America, which could be valued at around $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

SANTANDER

Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (OMA) said on Friday that Banco Santander's Mexico unit had sold 0.9 percent of shares in the company, which caused the trading volume to exceed normal ranges on the Mexican stock exchange.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on