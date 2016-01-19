BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecommunication company Telefonica said on Monday it had increased its holdings of treasury stock to 3.3 percent from 2.3 percent, taking advantage of the falling value of its shares.
TREASURY
Spain plans on issuing between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion euros in 6- and 12-month T-bills at an auction on Tuesday.
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.