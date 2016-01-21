The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
INDITEX
Exane BNP Paribas raises its stance to "outperform" from
"neutral" while upping its target price 3 percent to 32 euros.
ABENGOA
Spain's High Court on Wednesday ordered assets belonging to
two former high-level managers at troubled engineering and power
company Abengoa to be frozen, after they failed to deposit
millions of euros in bonds with the court.
SANTANDER
Banco Santander's renewed interest in buying UK lender
Williams & Glyn IPO-WILL.L has stoked concerns it may need to
step up asset sales and even raise cash to strike a deal some
investors say it can ill afford.
FERROVIAL
Australian detention camp operator Broadspectrum Ltd
on Thursday urged shareholders to reject the A$692
million takeover offer from Spanish infrastructure company
Ferrovial.
GAMESA
Gamesa will supply wind turbines with a combined capacity of
130 MW in India, the company said on Thursday.
Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from
"outperform" and cuts the target price by 9 percent to 15.5
euros per share.
BANKINTER
Mid-sized Spanish lender Bankinter BKT.MC on Thursday posted
a 36 percent jump in net profit for 2015 to 376 million euros,
above forecasts and helped by rising income from
lending.
TREASURY
The Spanish Treasury aims to raise between 3.5 billion and
4.5 billion euros at a double bond auction.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on