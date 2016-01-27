BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says issues presentation in response to Marcato Capital Management's press release on May 22
* Buffalo wild wings inc says issues presentation in response to marcato capital management's press release on may 22
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
OHL
OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction company OHL which operates various concessions in Mexico, plans to bid for new toll roads this year after that part of its business sparked a regulatory probe in 2015.
SANTANDER
Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, on Wednesday posted an 0.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier, helped by better than expected lending income.
* Several rivals have declared interest in routes, not Alitalia (Adds quotes, background)