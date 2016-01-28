The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAMESA

Gamesa will supply 52 MW to ScottishPower Renewables, Iberdrola's UK subsidiary, for two developments in Scotland.

REPSOL

The oil company announced on Wednesday after market close a 2.9 billion euro writedown on its 2015 results due to weak oil and gas prices, pushing it into a loss for the year.

FCC

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim made a 0.8 euro per share bid for the shares in Realia Business, partly owned by builder FCC, it does not already own.

FERROVIAL

RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform" with a price target of 22 euros, down from 23 euros.

MEDIASET, ATRESMEDIA

Barclays raises its stance on both Mediaset and Atresmedia to "equal weight" from "underweight".

