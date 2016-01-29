The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GAMESA
Siemens is exploring making a takeover offer for
Spain's Gamesa, El Confidencial reported on Friday, citing
sources with knowledge of the German company's plans.
TELEFONICA
Telecoms group Telefonica said it had reached a deal with
unions that will enable it to cut staff costs by 370 million
euros per year from 2017 onwards.
Separately, Mexico will launch on Friday a long-delayed
tender for one of the largest infrastructure projects under
President Enrique Pena Nieto, a wholesale telecoms network that
will cover most of the country.
CAIXABANK
Spain's third-biggest lender Caixabank on Friday posted a
182 million euros loss in the fourth quarter of 2015 after it
was hit by one-off costs, including writedowns at energy firm
Repsol in which it holds a stake.
BANCO POPULAR
Spain's mid-sized lender Banco Popular on Friday reported a
68 percent drop in full-year net profit to 105 million euros,
missing both a 400-million-euros target and analysts'
expectations.
SABADELL
Spanish lender Banco Sabadell on Friday posted a 91 percent
jump in full-year net profit, boosted by the acquisition of
British peer TSB which more than offset rising provisions
against bad loans in the fourth quarter.
