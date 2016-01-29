The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAMESA

Siemens is exploring making a takeover offer for Spain's Gamesa, El Confidencial reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the German company's plans.

TELEFONICA

Telecoms group Telefonica said it had reached a deal with unions that will enable it to cut staff costs by 370 million euros per year from 2017 onwards.

Separately, Mexico will launch on Friday a long-delayed tender for one of the largest infrastructure projects under President Enrique Pena Nieto, a wholesale telecoms network that will cover most of the country.

CAIXABANK

Spain's third-biggest lender Caixabank on Friday posted a 182 million euros loss in the fourth quarter of 2015 after it was hit by one-off costs, including writedowns at energy firm Repsol in which it holds a stake.

BANCO POPULAR

Spain's mid-sized lender Banco Popular on Friday reported a 68 percent drop in full-year net profit to 105 million euros, missing both a 400-million-euros target and analysts' expectations.

SABADELL

Spanish lender Banco Sabadell on Friday posted a 91 percent jump in full-year net profit, boosted by the acquisition of British peer TSB which more than offset rising provisions against bad loans in the fourth quarter.

