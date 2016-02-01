The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
INDITEX
RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform".
FERROVIAL
Ferrovial has serious concerns about Broadspectrum's
target's statement and the Ernst & Young valuation and
says that Ernst & Young's value range is unrealistic and
inconsistent with market benchmarks.
RATINGS
Fitch affirmed Spain at "BBB+" on Friday, though added that
uncertainty over the future relations with Catalonia could
damage economic sentiment and investment.
BANKIA
Spain's state-controlled lender Bankia said on
Monday net profit for 2015 rose nearly 40 percent from a year
ago to 1.04 billion euros, in spite of legal charges linked to
its controversial listing over four years ago.
Separately, Bankia said on Friday it will propose a cash
dividend of 0.02625 euros per share of 2015.
