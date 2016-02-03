The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MEDIASET, ATRESMEDIA
Jefferies starts coverage of both the television companies
with "hold" and sets the target price for Mediaset at 9.15 euros
and for Astresmedia at 9.5 euros.
BBVA
Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA on Wednesday posted a 36.4
percent rise in net profit in the fourth quarter from a year
earlier to 940 million euros, helped by lower provisions against
bad loans and beating analysts' forecast.
GAS NATURAL
Spanish energy group Gas Natural reported core profit
(EBITDA) of 5.3 billion euros in 2015, mainly driven by its
Chilean electricity unit CGE and net profit of 1.5 billion
euros.
ABENGOA
Spanish solar power plants operator and engineering firm
Abengoa will present its long-awaited viability plan to
creditors on Wednesday in a bid to avoid becoming Spain's
biggest bankruptcy.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on