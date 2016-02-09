The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
NH HOTELES
Kepler Cheuvreux raises stance on NH Hoteles to "buy" from
"hold" with a 4.9 euro per share target price, down from 5.25
euros previously.
GRIFOLS
Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold" while cutting the
target price to 17.5 euros from 17.68 euros.
FERROVIAL
Share's in detention camp operator Broadspectrum Ltd
fell on Monday after Ferrovial said it was considering
its acquisition options after the company lost its preferred
tederer status.
