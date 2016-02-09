The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NH HOTELES

Kepler Cheuvreux raises stance on NH Hoteles to "buy" from "hold" with a 4.9 euro per share target price, down from 5.25 euros previously.

GRIFOLS

Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold" while cutting the target price to 17.5 euros from 17.68 euros.

FERROVIAL

Share's in detention camp operator Broadspectrum Ltd fell on Monday after Ferrovial said it was considering its acquisition options after the company lost its preferred tederer status.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on