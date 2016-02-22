The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ALMIRALL

Almirall said second half net sales was 325.6 million euros versus 382.7 million euros year ago

REPSOL

Repsol discovered 4 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of possible natural gas reserves in Bolivia that it will start tapping in 2019, the government and company said Friday - a finding that could boost the Andean country's reserves by 40 percent.

TREASURY

Moody's revised its stance on the Spanish sovereign to "stable" from "positive" on Friday while maintaining its BAA2 rating.

