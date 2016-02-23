MADRID Feb 23 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ENDESA
The Spanish utility is due to report full earnings for 2015
after the market closes.
AENA
Spanish airports operator Aena is due to report full year
earnings for 2015 after the market closes.
TELEFONICA
CK Hutchison Holdings will seek to convince EU
antitrust regulators of the merits of its proposed buy of
Telefonica's British mobile unit at a hearing on March 4, three
people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on