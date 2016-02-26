The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Friday posted a 17.2 percent fall in full-year core profits to 11.41 billion euros, hit by one-off charges totalling 3.5 billion euros, and missing analysts' forecast.

AMADEUS

Amadeus said on Friday it is targeting a dividend pay out of 50 percent of reported profits and sees low double digit revenue, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growth in 2016.

The IT company also said full year 2015 net profit was 684 million euros versus 691 million euros in Reuters poll.

BME

Spain's BME reported second half net sales 159.9 million euros ($176.7 million) versus 167.3 million euros year ago.

SACYR

Sacyr is expected to report full-year earnings around midday on Friday.

ACS

Spanish builder ACS said on Thursday full-year net profit for 2015 was 725 million euros versus 740 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

FERROVIAL

Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial on Thursday reported full-year net profit of 720 million euros, up 79 percent on the previous year.

GAMESA

Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa said on Thursday it expects recurring core profit of 400 million euros in 2016, with a margin of more than 9 percent versus 8.4 percent in 2015.

Gamesa also posted on Thursday full-year net profit of 170 million euros from a year earlier, slightly below that forecast in a Reuters poll estimate.

