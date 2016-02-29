MADRID Feb 29 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
INDITEX
Jefferies raised to "buy" from "hold", with target price of
33 euros vs 31 euros previously
FCC
Spain's FCC said on Monday it made a net loss of 46.3
million euros in 2015, missing Reuters forecasts of a profit and
compared to a loss of 724.3 million euros a year earlier due to
writedowns on bad investments.
AMPER
Amper said on Sunday that it reported H2 net sales of 73.6
million euros versus 56.4 million euros a year ago
MERLIN
Merlin said on Monday its FY gross rents reached 214.5
million euros versus 56.8 million euros last year, while 2015
EBITDA was at 161.2 million euros versus 38.0 million euros year
ago.
GRIFOLS
Spain's Grifols said on Monday full year net profit was 532
million euros, just below a Reuters forecast for 560 million
euros.
FLUIDRA, TALGO, TECNICAS REUNIDAS, REIG JOFRE, APPLUS,
These companies are due to report earnings on Monday before
the market opens or during market hours.
ACERINOX, INDRA, VISCOFAN, EZENTIS, ACCIONA
These companies are due to report earnings after the market
closes.
ACS
The Spanish construction group has won a 379 million euro
($414 million) contract to build a waste-water treatment and
recycling centre in the United States, the company said on
Sunday.
REALIA
Inmobiliaria Carso, a vehicle belonging to Mexican
billionair Carlos Slim, formalised a takeover offer for the
whole of Realia late on Friday, at 0.8 euros per share.
The offer values the company at around 370 million euros.
