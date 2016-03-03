The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Spain aims to sell between 3.75 billion and 5.25 billion euros at a triple bond auction.

GAMESA

Gamesa has won a turnkey contract to build and maintain for 15 years a 70 MW wind farm in Uruguay.

FERROVIAL

The operator of a 41-mile Texas toll road connecting San Antonio to Austin, jointly owned by the Cintra unit of Spain's Ferrovial and Zachry American Infrastructure of San Antonio, has filed for bankruptcy.

ABENGOA

Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding LLC, a unit of Spanish conglomerate Abengoa, received interim financing to pay wages and keep the lights on while it tries to reorganize under Chapter 11, according to a court ruling on Wednesday.

Separately, Moody's downgrades Abengoa to Ca, Outlook "negative"

TELEFONICA

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its proposed 10.3-billion-pound bid for Telefonica's British mobile unit, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Separately, Telefonica gave the details of a planned 5-year, 600 million euro bond.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on