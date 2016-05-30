The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CELLNEX

Cellnex said on Monday it agreed to acquire 261 mobile telephone towers in Holland for 109 million euros.

IBERDROLA

Spanish utility Iberdrola plans to nearly double its electricity generation capacity in Mexico to almost 10,000 megawatts by 2020, taking advantage of its new plants and the country's energy overhaul, a company executive said Friday.

