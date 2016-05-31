UPDATE 4-Netflix big-beast thriller "Okja" impresses at Cannes after boos
* Star Tilda Swinton hails director's "liberated vision" (Updates after news conference)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
IBERDROLA, BANKIA
Iberdrola has declined to comment on a report in El Confidencial that it is taking legal action against the State for losses made on the listing of Bankia.
FCC
Inversora Carso said on Monday Control Empresarial de Capitales, unit of Inversora Carso, acquired 194,265 shares of Spain's Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas at 7.5867 euros per share, while awaiting approval for full takeover.
* Medical Properties Trust - to acquire real estate interests of ten acute care hospitals and one behavioral health facility currently operated by IASIS healthcare