BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
MADRID, June 2 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ELECNOR
Elecnor said on Thursday it will run two contracts worth $154 million in Bellara steel complex in Algeria.
AMADEUS, GRIFOLS
Online booking company Amadeus and blood products company Grifols will both hold investor days on Thursday.
BANCO POPULAR
HSBC resumes coverage with "hold" and a 1.84 euros per share target price. Separately, Moody's affirmed Popular's rating with a "positive" outlook on Wednesday.
TREASURY
Spain will auction up to 5 bln euros in bonds due 2021, 2026 and 2046 on Thursday.
