The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ACERINOX
The Spanish steelmaker is due to hold its annual shareholder
meeting.
EUSKALTEL
Brokerage UBS said on Tuesday it had placed 4.7 percent of
Euskaltel shares at 8.70 euros per share, raising 61.6 million
euros, on behalf of Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC.
