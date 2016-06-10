MADRID, June 10 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBEX CHANGES Telecom towers group Cellnex and sausage casing company Viscofan will enter Spain's blue-chip index, the IBEX 35, the Spanish stock exchange said on Thursday. Builders Sacyr and OHL will leave, the exchange said.

APPLUS Carlyle Investment vehicle Azul Holding has sold its 14 percent stake in Applus in an accelerated bookbuild at 7.85 euros per share, a discount of around 2 percent to Thursday's closing price.

COLONIAL Deustche Bank has placed 6.27 percent of Colonial in an accelerated bookbuilding offer on behalf of Inmobiliaria Espacio at 0.67 percent per share. BANCO POPULAR The Spanish bank said on Friday its group of Mexican shareholders had confirmed they would take up their rights in its capital raising.

ENAGAS The Spanish utility said it had reached an agreement to increase its stake in the GNL Quintero regasification plant in Chile with another 20 percent for $200 million.

MAPFRE The Spanish insurer is looking for acquisitions and has its sights on DKV, a unit of Germany's Munich Re, Expansion newspaper reported on Friday without citing sources.

