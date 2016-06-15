The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

The world's biggest clothing retailer Inditex on Wednesday reported first quarter net profit up 6 percent from year-ago period driven higher by strong sales as it continues its expansion online.

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola said on Tuesday it had sold stakes in Italian renewable units for 194 million euros.

FCC

Carlos Slim's investor vehicle Inversora Carso says it has exercised an option to buy 2.5 percent stake in Spanish construction group FCC from second-biggest shareholder Esther Koplowitz.

