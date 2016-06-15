The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
INDITEX
The world's biggest clothing retailer Inditex on Wednesday
reported first quarter net profit up 6 percent from year-ago
period driven higher by strong sales as it continues its
expansion online.
IBERDROLA
Iberdrola said on Tuesday it had sold stakes in Italian
renewable units for 194 million euros.
FCC
Carlos Slim's investor vehicle Inversora Carso
says it has exercised an option to buy 2.5 percent stake in
Spanish construction group FCC from second-biggest shareholder
Esther Koplowitz.
