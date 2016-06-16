The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PARQUES REUNIDOS

Deutsche Bank starts coverage of Parques Reunidos with a "buy" rating and a 18.6 euro price target.

BBVA

JP Morgan raises to "neutral" from "underweight" with a price target of 6.3 euros, up from 6 euros.

AENA

Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral" from "buy".

ACS

ACS said on Wednesday that it has begin to selling 50 percent of three concessionaires of power transmission lines in Brazil to funds controlled by Brookfield for a total enterprise value of 115.4 million euros.

Separately, ACS is close to finalising the sale of its waste management arm to the Chinese group CNTY for over 2 billion euros, Expansion reported citing sources.

SABADELL

Sabadell says it has been in touch with Banco Popular and other banks in Spain over a potential merger, but no formal talks took place.

