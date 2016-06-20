The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

The Spanish oil major has set aside 1.5 billion euros in provisions to cover potential losses stemming from a legal claim by China's Sinopec over a 2012 joint venture between the two companies, El Confidencial reported on Saturday.

EDREAMS

Edreams reported net profit was 12.4 million euros in the full year from a loss of 181.3 million euros a year earlier. For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)