The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ACS
ACS said on Monday it has won two new contracts in Japan
increasing its project portfolio in the country to 170 million
euros.
MEDIASET, ATRESMEDIA
Barclays cuts Mediaset to "underweight" from "overweight"
with a target price of 9 euros, cut from 12 euros, while cutting
Atresmedia to "equal weight" from "overweight" with a target
price of 9.25 euros, down from 13 euros.
ECONOMY
The European Commission on Tuesday will give Spain and
Portugal three more weeks to take steps to correct their
excessive deficits and avoid fiscal sanctions, an official
familiar with the EU deliberations told Reuters.
SABADELL
A sharp fall in Spanish banks' share values after Britain's
vote to leave the European Union severely hampers any potential
merger activity in the sector, the chairman of Sabadell said in
a newspaper interview on Sunday.
