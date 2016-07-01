The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABENGOA

Abengoa said late on Thursday it had reached a preliminary deal with banks and bondholders to finalize its restructuring plan.

PRIM

Prim said on Thursday that the acquisition price of the branches of Laboratorios Milo SA will not be established until the end of negotiations, with the date scheduled for Sept 1.

CAIXABANK

Caixabank confirmed on Thursday that it has appointed Jordi Gual Sole as new chairman of the board.

