The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC

Spain's stock market operator said on Monday it would remove construction firm FCC from the Ibex-35 index on July 18 due to the takeover offer launched by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim.

TELEFONICA

Citigroup adds Telefonica to Citi's focus list.

GAS NATURAL

UBS raises to "buy" from "sell" with a price target of 20 euros, up from 17.5 euro previously.

ORYZON GENOMICS

Oryzon Genomics names ORY-3001, a specific inhibitor of LSD1, as a candidate for pre-clinical development for non-oncology indications.

ENAGAS

Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from "outperform" with a price target of 27 euros.

EZENTIS

Ezentis' Argentine unit wins two contracts worth a total of 20.5 million euros.

