BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceutical initiates second clinical study on LTX-04
FCC
Spain's stock market operator said on Monday it would remove construction firm FCC from the Ibex-35 index on July 18 due to the takeover offer launched by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim.
TELEFONICA
Citigroup adds Telefonica to Citi's focus list.
GAS NATURAL
UBS raises to "buy" from "sell" with a price target of 20 euros, up from 17.5 euro previously.
ORYZON GENOMICS
Oryzon Genomics names ORY-3001, a specific inhibitor of LSD1, as a candidate for pre-clinical development for non-oncology indications.
ENAGAS
Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from "outperform" with a price target of 27 euros.
EZENTIS
Ezentis' Argentine unit wins two contracts worth a total of 20.5 million euros.
