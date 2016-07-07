The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telefonica Brasil, the country's largest telecom
operator, sees revenue from digital services growing faster than
overall sales as the company moves away from a model based on
offering voice and internet connection.
AGRICULTURE
Spanish agriculture company Grupo Agroinsumos
Ibero-americanos and associated firms have filed an arbitration
case against Venezuela via a World Bank tribunal, seeking
compensation for the 2010 nationalization of its operations.
TREASURY
Spain's Treasury plans to issue between 4.25 billion and
5.75 billion euros at a quadruple bond issue on Thursday.
