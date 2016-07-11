German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKIA
Credit Suisse raises to "outperform" from "neutral".
GAMESA
Exane BNP Paribas raises to "outperform" from "neutral" with a target price to 22 euros per share.
ACS
ACS said on Monday it had won a contract as part of a consortium in Saudi Arabia worth $100 million.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica said on Sunday it had sold 361,794,559 shares, worth approximately 322 million euros, in China Unicom .
REPSOL
Repsol said on Friday Q2 production was 693,000 barrels per day compared to 525,000 a year earlier.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.