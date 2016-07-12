The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER, UNICREDIT
UniCredit's new chief executive Jean-Pierre Mustier said the
lender was working with Spain's Banco Santander to find a
solution to progress on their plans to merge their fund
management businesses
GAMESA
Gamesa has won a new contract in China for the supply of 48
MW.
AMADEUS
JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight" with a price
target of 40 euros, cut from 44 euros.
