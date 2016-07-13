BRIEF-Sophos Group says FY 2017 results ahead of expectations
* FY17 results ahead of expectations, unlevered free cash flow of $133 million
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ABERTIS
Abertis' spokesman said on Wednesday that the process initiated by Eutelsat to sell its 33.69 percent stake in Hispasat is not valid.
AMPER
Amper said on Wednesday that on Monday its board authorized to sign financing agreement of up to 4 million euros, convertible into shares at a conversion price of 0.07 euro per share.
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 4.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO