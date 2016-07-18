The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ADOLFO DOMINGUEZ

Adolfo Dominguez reports first quarter recurring EBITDA loss 5.4 million euros versus loss 3.0 million euros year ago

ADVEO

Adveo said on Friday that the share capital increase process had been closed with an incomplete subscription.

