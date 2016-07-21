The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ATRESMEDIA
Spain's Atresmedia said first half net profit was 84.2
million euros after 55.4 million euros a year earlier, while net
sales were 513.3 million euros in the same period.
BANKINTER
Spain's Bankinter reported net profit of 286 million euros
at the end of the first half, missing forecasts for 309
percents.
TREASURY
Spain's Treasury aims to issue up to 3.5 billion euros in
bonds due 2019, 2021 and 2046.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on