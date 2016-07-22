The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DIA

Jefferies raises to "hold" from "underperform" with a price target of 5.30 euros, up from 4.20 euros.

GAMESA

Gamesa said on Friday it had won a contract to supply wind turbines for seven projects in India with a total capacity of 460 MW.

SABADELL

Spain's Banco Sabadell says first half net profit was 425 million euros compared to 485 million euros in a Reuters poll

BANKIA

Spain's state-controlled lender Bankia said on Friday first half net profit was 481 million euros compared to 469 million euros in a Reuters poll.

VIDRALA

Spain's Vidrala said on Friday first half EBITDA 85.6 million euros versus 78.4 million euros year ago.

