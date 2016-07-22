The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
DIA
Jefferies raises to "hold" from "underperform" with a price
target of 5.30 euros, up from 4.20 euros.
GAMESA
Gamesa said on Friday it had won a contract to supply wind
turbines for seven projects in India with a total capacity of
460 MW.
SABADELL
Spain's Banco Sabadell says first half net profit was 425
million euros compared to 485 million euros in a Reuters
poll
BANKIA
Spain's state-controlled lender Bankia said on Friday first
half net profit was 481 million euros compared to 469 million
euros in a Reuters poll.
VIDRALA
Spain's Vidrala said on Friday first half EBITDA 85.6
million euros versus 78.4 million euros year ago.
