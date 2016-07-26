The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ALMIRALL

Almirall reports first half net profit of 80.5 million euros after 58.8 million euros a year earlier

REIG JOFRE

Laboratorio Reig Jofre reported first half net sales of 83.4 million euros versus 81.5 million euros year ago.

FCC

Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's takeover bid for FCC was accepted by 25.66 percent of the total share capital, and 48.3 percent of the shares that were the object of the offer, the company said on Friday.

GAMESA

Gamesa said on Tuesday it had secured its first order from Voltalia for the supply of 27.3 MW in Brazil.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Brasil SA, the country's largest wireless carrier, is investigating whether contracting practices at its marketing division failed to meet internal guidelines and allowed excessive price discrepancies, Valor Econômico newspaper reported on Monday.

