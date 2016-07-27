The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
AENA
The Spanish airport operator said late on Tuesday that it
saw only a limited impact from Britain's vote to leave the EU on
demand from UK passengers, as it reported a rise of nearly 79
percent in first half net profit.
OHL
The Spanish construction group confirmed on Tuesday it was
in preliminary talks with an unnamed investment fund over a
joint bid to take its Mexican unit private.
DIA, MAPFRE, SANTANDER, GAS NATURAL
The companies are due to report earnings for the first half
of the year before the market opens or during market hours.
ACERINOX, GAMESA, ENDESA, MEDIASET
<ELE,MC>
The companies are due to report earnings for the first half
of the year after the market closes.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica Brasil SA, the biggest
telecommunications company in the country, raised its forecast
for savings from a major merger, although one-time personnel
costs from the restructuring triggered a 23 percent drop in
quarterly profit.
