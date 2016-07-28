The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GRIFOLS
Grifols said first half core profit was 553.6 million euros
versus a Reuters forecast of 564 million euros.
REPSOL
Repsol says CCS net profit in Q2 rises to 345 million euros
from 312 million euros in Q2 2015, aided by gains in upstream
operations.
PROSEGUR
Prosegur reported first half sales at 1.84 billion euros
versus 1.95 bln euros year ago.
REE
REE first half revenue 968.2 million euros versus 972.7
million euros year ago
EUSKALTEL
Euskaltel said first half sales up 76.9 percent at 286.0
million euros versus year ago
TELEFONICA
Telefonica said on Thursday that second quarter revenues
were 12.7 billion euros compared to a Reuters poll of 12.9
billion euros and reiterated its financial targets for 2016
while leaving dividend unchanged
GAMESA
The wind turbine maker, which has merged some of its assets
with German conglomerate Siemens, reported a 42
percent rise in net profit in the first half of this year, and
raised its forecasts for sales and earnings for 2016.
ENDESA
The utility said its wholly owned unit Endesa Generacion SA
has acquired 60 percent of Enel Green Power Espana SL for 1.21
billion euros. The company also reported a fall in net profit in
the first half of the year to 796 million euros from 870 million
euros.
ACERINOX
Steelmaker Acerinox beat forecasts in the first half of the
year, posting net profit of 8.7 million euros, compared with
estimates for 0.4 million in a Reuters poll and added its order
portfolio had increased by 30 percent from a year ago.
MEDIASET
The company, which runs six television stations in Spain,
including Telecinco y Cuatro, posted a 34-percent rise in EBITDA
in the first half of the year, thanks to a pickup in advertising
and strong viewing figures for the European soccer tournament.
MELIA
The Spanish stock exchange said the hotel chain would enter
Madrid's blue-chip IBEX, replacing builder FCC,
which was removed from the index last week after a takeover
offer by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim.
FERROVIAL
Ferrovial is due to report earnings for the first half of
the year after the market closes.
