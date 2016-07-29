The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FCC
Spanish services and building company FCC FCC.MC,
majority-owned by Mexican magnate Carlos Slim, reported on
Friday first half net profit of 54.8 million euros, up from a
loss in the year-ago period.
ABERTIS
Spanish toll road operator Abertis posted on Friday a 10
percent rise in first-half core profit to 1.5 billion euros, in
line with analysts forecast, thanks to an increase in road
traffic in France, Spain and Chile.
CAIXABANK
Caixabank, Spain's third-biggest lender, posted on Friday a
34 percent jump in second-quarter net profit from the previous
three months, boosted by higher fees and lower provisions
against bad loans.
BBVA
BBVA, Spain's second-biggest bank, posted on Friday a 58
percent rise in second-quarter net profit from the previous
three months, beating analysts' forecast, thanks to a series of
one-offs and lower provisions against bad loans.
FERROVIAL :
The infrastructure and services group said on Thursday after
market close it would mitigate some of the impact of Brexit by
currency hedging as it reported a 29 percent drop in first-half
net profit.
ACCIONA :
The energy group reported H1 net profit of 596.2 million
euros versus 102.8 million euros year ago.
INDRA :
The engineering group reported H1 net profit of 31 million
euros versus a net loss of 436 million euros year ago.
POPULAR
Expansion reported in Friday Banco Popular has fired its
CEO, citing unnamed sources.
OHL
OHL is due to report first half earnings after the market
closes.
