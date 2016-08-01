The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ROVI
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi says it has reached an
agreement with Orexigen Therapeutics Ireland Ltd to distribute
Mysimba in Spain.
MELIA
Melia Hoteles reported first half net profit of 45.2 million
euros on Monday, compared to 20.3 million euros a year earlier.
IAG
Qatar Airways announces on Monday that as of July 28 it
holds 20.01 percent of IAG.
BANKS
Banks from Italy, Ireland, Spain and Austria fared worst in
the latest European Union stress test, which the region's
banking watchdog said on Friday showed there was still work to
do in order to boost credit to the bloc's economy.
TREASURY
Fitch on Friday affirmed Spain at 'BBB+'; outlook stable.
OHL
Spanish construction group OHL saw net profit almost wiped
out in the first half, after a big hit on a Canadian hospital
contract, and said it was open to more asset sales to get back
to profitability.
