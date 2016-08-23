The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FERROVIAL
Debt-laden builder ICA is in final talks to bid with
Ferrovial and two other partners to build a new $3.5 billion
Mexico City airport terminal, four sources said, after the
Spanish construction company mulled scrapping.
GAS NATURAL
The company's Global Power Generation (GPG) has secured a 20
year term Feed-in Tariff for 91 MW in the Crookwell 2 wind farm
project to be built in the state of New South Wales, in the
Australian Capital Region (ACR), investing about 120 million
euros.
INDITEX
HSBC raises Inditex to buy from hold
