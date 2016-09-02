The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
NH HOTELS
NH said late on Thursday it had received a lawsuit from its
largest shareholder, China's HNA group, against a
motion approved by other shareholders in June to oust
HNA-appointed board members.
GAS NATURAL
Private equity firm KKR is also among funds interested in
buying 20 percent of Gsas Natural from Repsol and Criteria
Caixa, Expansion newspaper and El Confidencial reported on
Friday. Sources earlier told Reuters that investment fund Global
Infrastructure Partners was in talks over the stake.
