The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

HEALTHCARE:

German healthcare group Fresenius said on Monday it was buying Spain's biggest private hospital chain, Quironsalud, for 5.76 billion euros ($6.42 billion) including assumed debt.

TELEFONICA :

Fitch downgraded the telecoms group to 'BBB'; outlook stable.

SANTANDER ; BBVA :

Barclays raises target price on both.

POPULAR

Chief Executive Officer met with top directors on Monday to discuss cost-cutting programme that could affect up to 3,000 employees and lead to branch closures, Expansion reported on Tuesday.

